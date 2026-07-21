Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,764 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Columbia Sportswear worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 553 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 255.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of COLM opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $69.06. The company's fifty day moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $779.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.26 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Columbia Sportswear's dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 4,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $281,992.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 132,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,994,949.20. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $81,387.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,842.40. The trade was a 13.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,559 shares of company stock valued at $639,923. Corporate insiders own 51.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Zacks Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Columbia Sportswear from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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