Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,266 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 19,664 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Insight Enterprises worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 684.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,422 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,216 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,259 shares of the software maker's stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 1.0%

NSIT stock opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $148.58. The company's 50 day moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.63.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSIT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 target price on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Insight Enterprises from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Insight Enterprises from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Insight Enterprises

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In other news, CFO James A. Morgado acquired 2,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,802.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,713.50. This represents a 15.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

Further Reading

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