Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,798 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Teleflex worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $134.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock's fifty day moving average is $130.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.82. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $100.18 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.The business had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Teleflex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teleflex from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Teleflex from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $148.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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