Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732,411 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 202,241 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.11% of Texas Roadhouse worth $120,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $33,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $197.03 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $180.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.47. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.82 and a 12 month high of $200.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, insider Lloyd Paul Marshall sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $178,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,841,538.84. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane Grote Abell sold 339 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $60,148.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $383,426.23. This trade represents a 13.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,115,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $194.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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