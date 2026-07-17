Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,699 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 17,847 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.53% of Carlisle Companies worth $207,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3,866.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $352.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company's fifty day moving average price is $348.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.38. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $293.43 and a 1 year high of $435.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.32. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $402.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $402.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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