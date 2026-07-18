Bessemer Group Inc. Has $109.50 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC - Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,382,131 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 579,104 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Truist Financial worth $109,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,740,969 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $5,892,453,000 after purchasing an additional 701,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 108,358,164 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $5,332,835,000 after buying an additional 715,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,964,393 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,572,968,000 after buying an additional 2,226,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,931,279 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,030,028,000 after buying an additional 597,255 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4,821.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 14,172,480 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $697,428,000 after buying an additional 13,884,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company's stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.4%

Truist Financial stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The firm's fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.24 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Truist Financial's payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Truist Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Truist Financial this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "mixed" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC - Free Report).

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