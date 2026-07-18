Bessemer Group Inc. Has $120.17 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,104 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 1,253,060 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $120,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $397.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $447.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $426.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $387.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50-day moving average price is $404.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.28. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $461.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The company's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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