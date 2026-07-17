Bessemer Group Inc. Has $199.60 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 5,826.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,545,049 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,502,104 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $199,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at $92.84 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $93.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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