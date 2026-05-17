Bessemer Group Inc. Has $20.71 Million Stake in Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD - Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,648 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,039 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.90% of Diodes worth $20,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Diodes by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,148 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,005 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 104,719 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company's stock.

Get Diodes alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other news, CTO Francis Tang sold 3,643 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $393,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 95,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,740. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keh Shew Lu sold 111,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $7,521,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 180,131 shares in the company, valued at $12,205,676.56. The trade was a 38.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 136,611 shares of company stock valued at $10,199,935 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 target price on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Diodes from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $98.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Diodes

Diodes Price Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $100.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 1.93. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company's 50-day moving average price is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $405.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Diodes's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated NASDAQ: DIOD is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Diodes, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diodes wasn't on the list.

While Diodes currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here