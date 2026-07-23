Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.12 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,856 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 10,138 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alibaba Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.2% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $116.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.52. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $91.99 and a 1-year high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Research raised Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $186.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Insider Transactions at Alibaba Group

In other news, insider Fang Jiang sold 4,898 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $59,216.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,559,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,214,487.99. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Hong Xu sold 175,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $2,126,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 280,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,408,026.40. The trade was a 38.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 920,303 shares of company stock valued at $70,796,370. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

More Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alibaba Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alibaba Group wasn't on the list.

While Alibaba Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here