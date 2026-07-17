Bessemer Group Inc. Has $395.70 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,169,066 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 720,940 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Capital One Financial worth $395,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after acquiring an additional 360,071 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,023,795,000 after purchasing an additional 638,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,677,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,103,196,000 after purchasing an additional 323,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,089,803,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,087,878,000 after purchasing an additional 234,649 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE COF opened at $211.86 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $193.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

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Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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