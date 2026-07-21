Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,412 shares of the company's stock after selling 68,782 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 23,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 80,484 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 196,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 234.7% during the first quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 85,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,712 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of MUFG opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan's largest banking groups and among the world's leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG's core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

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