Bessemer Group Inc. Has $47.75 Million Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,966 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,459 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.41% of The Ensign Group worth $47,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bayban bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company's stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $171.28 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.79 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business's 50-day moving average price is $165.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. The Ensign Group's payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $78,388.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,858,721.15. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $114,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,507,706.56. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,792 shares of company stock valued at $320,931 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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