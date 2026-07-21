Bessemer Group Inc. Has $5.11 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,071 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $144.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.11.

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Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $126.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average of $106.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 18.90%.Deckers Outdoor's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Further Reading

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