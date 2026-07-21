Bessemer Group Inc. Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Corporation $NBHC

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC - Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,522 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of National Bank worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 50.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Bank by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company's stock.

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National Bank Stock Performance

National Bank stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. National Bank had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $126.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. National Bank's payout ratio is 47.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NBHC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of National Bank from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Bank

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation NYSE: NBHC is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

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