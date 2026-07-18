Bessemer Group Inc. Has $70.03 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 22,662.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,112 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 722,922 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of J. M. Smucker worth $70,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 4,353 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $500,943.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,937,371.80. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $583,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,843,118.55. This represents a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,533 shares of company stock worth $2,132,914. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:SJM opened at $111.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -86.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $88.25 and a 52-week high of $119.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.08.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider J. M. Smucker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and J. M. Smucker wasn't on the list.

While J. M. Smucker currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here