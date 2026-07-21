Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW - Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,980 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 65,389 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 792 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,051 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,896 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,218 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 1.0%

HIW stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 11.64%.The firm had revenue of $214.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Highwoods Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 238.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIW

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, leases and manages office properties. The company's portfolio is primarily focused on Class A office space, with an emphasis on high-quality buildings in key urban and suburban submarkets. Highwoods seeks to generate long-term, recurring revenues through a mix of in-place lease renewals, strategic dispositions and build-to-suit developments. Its asset management platform drives operational efficiencies and tenant service initiatives across its holdings.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Highwoods Properties has expanded its presence to eight major metropolitan regions across the Southeastern United States and Texas.

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