Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in argenex SE $ARGX

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX - Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,251 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of argenex worth $46,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenex by 32.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in argenex by 5,962.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company's stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in argenex by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 400 shares of the company's stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenex by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of argenex by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 133 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company's stock.

argenex Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $860.55 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $860.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $813.59. argenex SE has a 12-month low of $560.91 and a 12-month high of $953.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.45.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. argenex had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 31.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that argenex SE will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARGX. Glj Research raised shares of argenex to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of argenex from $1,060.00 to $1,014.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on argenex from $1,170.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on argenex from $890.00 to $945.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of argenex in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,037.61.

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About argenex

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

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