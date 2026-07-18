Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 8,079.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,965 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 229,129 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of MasTec worth $74,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,014,574.72. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut MasTec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on MasTec from $498.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MasTec from $518.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $464.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $329.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.77. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.08 and a 52 week high of $441.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm's 50 day moving average is $381.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.07.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company's revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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