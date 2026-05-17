Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $30.73 Million in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 104,700 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $30,733,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.64% of CSW Industrials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSW shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $333.00 to $307.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $328.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSW Industrials

Insider Activity

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.57, for a total value of $291,596.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,146.50. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Darron K. Ash bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $256.62 per share, with a total value of $76,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $296,396.10. This represents a 35.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,568 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSW opened at $256.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.88. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.45 and a twelve month high of $337.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.13.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. CSW Industrials's payout ratio is 15.92%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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