Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,540 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 42,925 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Entegris worth $54,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Entegris alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,021 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,196,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $241,000.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $512,472.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,394.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $1,021,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,201,830.03. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 44,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entegris from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Entegris Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $138.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $186.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.11. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. Entegris's payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entegris, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entegris wasn't on the list.

While Entegris currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here