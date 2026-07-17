Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 289,080 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,289,254 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 289,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $207,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,294,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,299 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 709,723 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 219.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,001,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,884,000 after acquiring an additional 688,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth $29,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.12.

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Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $106.05 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $110.90.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Announces Dividend

Why Chemours Co NYSE: CC Stock is the Recipe for Gains

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 213.0%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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