Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 35,640 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 944,074 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 35,640 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Cooper Companies worth $67,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cooper Companies alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 484.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ COO opened at $71.71 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 5.57%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Cooper Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.85.

View Our Latest Report on Cooper Companies

About Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cooper Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cooper Companies wasn't on the list.

While Cooper Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here