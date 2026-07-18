Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 53,576 Shares of Samsara Inc. $IOT

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,675,509 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,576 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Samsara worth $53,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Samsara by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 0.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 283,944 shares of the company's stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 244,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $9,001,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 94,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,456,380. The trade was a 72.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Bicket sold 245,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $9,042,662.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,380. This trade represents a 72.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 4,470,110 shares of company stock valued at $144,679,079 over the last ninety days. 35.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.58, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $47.47.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Samsara from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Samsara from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.94.

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Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Further Reading

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