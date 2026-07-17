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Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 7,916 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
IDEXX Laboratories logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter, buying 7,916 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 319,265 shares worth about $179.4 million.
  • Other institutional investors also added to or started positions in IDEXX, and hedge funds and other institutions now own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
  • Analysts remain mixed but mostly positive: the stock currently carries a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $751, even as several firms recently cut targets or downgraded ratings.
  • Interested in IDEXX Laboratories? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,265 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $179,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wormser Freres Gestion lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $751.00.

Get Our Latest Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $576.07 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $554.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $600.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $513.02 and a 52-week high of $769.98. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. IDEXX Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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