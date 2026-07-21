Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 88,533 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. $AAT

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT - Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,158 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 88,533 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.42% of American Assets Trust worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,929,436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 189.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,665 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,502,000 after buying an additional 918,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 306.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 493,832 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 372,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2,773.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 271,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

American Assets Trust stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The company's 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.78 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 1.65%. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. American Assets Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 468.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAT. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Assets Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAT

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across multiple asset classes. The company's holdings include retail centers, office buildings, multifamily communities and select hotel and resort properties. American Assets Trust pursues an integrated strategy combining proactive redevelopment, leasing initiatives and sustainable design to enhance asset value and drive long-term growth.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Diego, California, American Assets Trust has built a presence in key markets along the West Coast and select western U.S.

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