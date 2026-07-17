Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646,358 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Prologis worth $217,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Prologis from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $149.96 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $150.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50-day moving average is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average is $137.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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