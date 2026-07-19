Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,154 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 33,555 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $23,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,155 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $468,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,278 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $400.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 0.6%

AEIS opened at $284.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.40 and a 12-month high of $397.44. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $327.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.67.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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