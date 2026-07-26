Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Central Bancompany $CBC

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC - Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,270 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,755 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Central Bancompany were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Bancompany during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Central Bancompany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,998,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Central Bancompany during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,779,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Bancompany during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Bancompany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,117,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBC shares. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Central Bancompany in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Central Bancompany from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Central Bancompany from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Central Bancompany from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Central Bancompany from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Bancompany currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.25.

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Central Bancompany Stock Performance

Shares of Central Bancompany stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.45. Central Bancompany has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The company's fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42.

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $267.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Bancompany will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Bancompany Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Central Bancompany's payout ratio is 51.61%.

About Central Bancompany

Central Bancompany NASDAQ: CBC is a bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary banks and nonbank affiliates. Headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, and mortgage origination and servicing. Its operations emphasize relationship banking for local and regional customers.

In addition to core banking activities, Central Bancompany offers treasury and cash management services, online and mobile banking, and wealth management and trust services designed to support personal and business financial planning.

Further Reading

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