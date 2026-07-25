Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,160,249 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,756 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 1,160,249 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Booz Allen Hamilton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Booz Allen Hamilton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Booz Allen beat quarterly profit expectations by a wide margin, which signaled better-than-expected profitability and helped lift sentiment. Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates

Booz Allen beat quarterly profit expectations by a wide margin, which signaled better-than-expected profitability and helped lift sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The company maintained FY2027 guidance, with EPS outlook of $6.00 to $6.35 and revenue guidance of $11.2 billion to $11.7 billion , easing fears that the slowdown would worsen. Booz Allen Hamilton Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results

The company maintained FY2027 guidance, with EPS outlook of and revenue guidance of , easing fears that the slowdown would worsen. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in below expectations at $1.97 billion versus the much higher analyst forecast cited in the reports, and sales were down year over year, which remains a concern for growth investors. Booz Allen Hamilton earnings report

Revenue came in below expectations at versus the much higher analyst forecast cited in the reports, and sales were down year over year, which remains a concern for growth investors. Neutral Sentiment: Management said it is seeing accelerating demand in parts of the business, but the top-line weakness means investors are still weighing stronger margins against slower sales. Booz Allen Profit, Revenue Falls Despite Accelerating Demand

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.50 and a 1-year high of $120.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 76.07%. The company's revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $84.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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