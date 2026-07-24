Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 15,123 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,834 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,123 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $219,462,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 177.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company's stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 197,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 28,077 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 274,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 28,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,818 shares of the company's stock worth $114,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wyndham Hotels & Resorts this week:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE WH opened at $73.33 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $69.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $400.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 73.50% and a net margin of 14.67%.Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is 69.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,495,907.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 548,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,297,803.32. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

Further Reading

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