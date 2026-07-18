Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 154,925 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,564 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 154,925 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $51,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $281.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $284.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $302.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $334.03. The company has a market cap of $258.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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