Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,789,715 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,014 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 1,789,715 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $16,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,134,311,000. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $848,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,804 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,755,276 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,345,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,945 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $211,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $86.05 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.90.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,013.20. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here