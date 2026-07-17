Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 191,684 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 191,684 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Keysight Technologies worth $292,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,542,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,941.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,406,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $285,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,488 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,891,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9,349.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,048,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $212,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 164.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 628,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,860,996.12. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. This represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 3.1%

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $312.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.85 and a 1-year high of $374.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Further Reading

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