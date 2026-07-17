Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 19,268 Shares of Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,836 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 19,268 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.65% of Saia worth $154,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Saia by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 85 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Saia by 69.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 1,612.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Saia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $524.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore upgraded shares of Saia from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $493.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $462.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saia

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $438.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.32 and a 52 week high of $494.71. The company's 50 day moving average price is $447.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Saia had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $806.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

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