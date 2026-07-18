Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 201,329 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,154 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 201,329 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cadence Design Systems worth $119,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 933.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 860.0% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 96 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $330.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.75 and a 52-week high of $416.69. The stock has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

More Cadence Design Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark upgraded Cadence to Strong Buy , and recent brokerage commentary put the average price target around $387 , indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Zacks.com

Benchmark upgraded Cadence to , and recent brokerage commentary put the average price target around , indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Cadence recently launched new AI products, including the AuraStack AI Super Agent for PCB and advanced packaging design, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative in AI-driven design workflows. Business Wire article

Cadence recently launched new AI products, including the for PCB and advanced packaging design, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative in AI-driven design workflows. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a partnership with Rapidus to advance agentic AI for advanced SoC design, which could support longer-term demand for Cadence’s software tools. Business Wire article

The company also announced a partnership with to advance agentic AI for advanced SoC design, which could support longer-term demand for Cadence’s software tools. Neutral Sentiment: Cadence is due to report second-quarter results on July 27 , and some of the weakness may reflect investors taking profits or reducing exposure ahead of earnings. MSN article

Cadence is due to report second-quarter results on , and some of the weakness may reflect investors taking profits or reducing exposure ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Shares are also being hit by broader fears that Moonshot and other AI-driven tools could disrupt the EDA industry, pressuring Cadence and peers like Synopsys on concerns about future pricing power and competition. MSN article

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 1,511 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $576,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,493.76. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 7,081 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.91, for a total value of $2,789,276.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 32,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,676,417.71. The trade was a 18.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,057 shares of company stock valued at $60,272,277. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $393.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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