Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 257,616 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875,177 shares of the company's stock after selling 257,616 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 1.29% of US Foods worth $216,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in US Foods by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 3.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

Get US Foods alerts: Sign Up

US Foods Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:USFD opened at $83.84 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $102.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.26.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on US Foods from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research downgraded US Foods from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on US Foods from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.75.

Get Our Latest Report on US Foods

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $6,344,935.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,510,747.52. This represents a 42.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider US Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and US Foods wasn't on the list.

While US Foods currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here