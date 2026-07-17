Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 380,459 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,387 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 380,459 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Wabtec worth $179,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wabtec in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Wabtec to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $293.36.

View Our Latest Report on Wabtec

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,158,047.50. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $303,612.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,391,541.62. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,571. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE WAB opened at $263.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $184.26 and a fifty-two week high of $284.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wabtec will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Wabtec's payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

See Also

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