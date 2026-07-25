Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 87,341 Shares of Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,101 shares of the company's stock after selling 87,341 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Oklo were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Oklo by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Oklo by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 356.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OKLO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oklo from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oklo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKLO

Oklo Trading Down 8.4%

OKLO stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.42. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $193.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $3,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,008,942.40. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $612,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,597. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 683,629 shares of company stock valued at $43,902,208. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oklo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Oklo Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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