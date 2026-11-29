Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY - Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,007,095 shares of the technology retailer's stock after selling 1,412,800 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.43% of Best Buy worth $265,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,974 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,613 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Best Buy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $95.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Best Buy

Key Headlines Impacting Best Buy

Here are a few of the latest headlines about BBY:

Positive Sentiment: Best Buy lifted its annual outlook after its latest results. The company also beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, as noted in the provided performance information. Best Buy outlook and tariff refunds

Best Buy lifted its annual outlook after its latest results. The company also beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, as noted in the provided performance information. Positive Sentiment: A Zacks article included BBY among retailers positioned to benefit from Thanksgiving and holiday shopping, citing deals, value offerings and resilient consumer spending as potential demand supports. Zacks holiday retail outlook

A Zacks article included BBY among retailers positioned to benefit from Thanksgiving and holiday shopping, citing deals, value offerings and resilient consumer spending as potential demand supports. Negative Sentiment: Tariff refunds helped margins, but that support may not repeat, creating a risk to future profitability. Analyst opinion is also mixed: DA Davidson downgraded BBY to Hold, Bank of America Securities issued a Sell rating, and Wedbush maintained Hold. Bank of America Securities rating

Best Buy Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE BBY opened at $104.18 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.900-7.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Best Buy's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 116,062 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $10,695,113.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,341.95. The trade was a 49.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 300,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $27,753,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy is a consumer electronics retailer that sells products through stores and digital channels. Its offerings include computers and tablets, mobile phones, televisions, appliances, home theater equipment, and accessories, along with related services. The company also provides technology support and services through Geek Squad, including product setup, installation, repair, and technical assistance for consumers and businesses. Founded in 1966 as Sound of Music, the company adopted the Best Buy name in 1983.

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