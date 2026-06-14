Beta Wealth Group Inc. Takes Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $767,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,000. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,746 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,204 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $29,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services.

Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Article Title

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Positive Sentiment: Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff.

Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names.

Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names. Negative Sentiment: Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow.

Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to warnings that margins may step down as Oracle ramps data-center buildout, while a cyber issue in PeopleSoft and reports of active exploitation added a small layer of operational risk. Article Title

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $184.01 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.68 and a 200 day moving average of $177.93. The firm has a market cap of $529.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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