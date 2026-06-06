BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 1,658 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,878 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 418,820 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,952,199,000 after acquiring an additional 110,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,896,795,000 after buying an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,172 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,319,905,000 after buying an additional 97,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,515,830,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs was selected, along with Morgan Stanley, to lead Anthropic’s IPO, reinforcing Goldman’s role in major upcoming capital markets deals and supporting confidence in its investment banking franchise.

Goldman Sachs was selected, along with Morgan Stanley, to lead Anthropic’s IPO, reinforcing Goldman’s role in major upcoming capital markets deals and supporting confidence in its investment banking franchise. Positive Sentiment: Goldman also remains a lead underwriter and visible player in high-profile offerings like SpaceX, with reports highlighting aggressive revenue projections for SpaceX’s AI business ahead of that IPO.

Goldman also remains a lead underwriter and visible player in high-profile offerings like SpaceX, with reports highlighting aggressive revenue projections for SpaceX’s AI business ahead of that IPO. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said “We Love Goldman,” adding a public bullish endorsement that can improve sentiment around the stock.

Jim Cramer said “We Love Goldman,” adding a public bullish endorsement that can improve sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s recent market commentary has been constructive, including calls to buy the stock market dip and a view that long-term growth and risk assets remain supported.

Goldman’s recent market commentary has been constructive, including calls to buy the stock market dip and a view that long-term growth and risk assets remain supported. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman disclosed a 3.14% voting stake in QIAGEN, but this looks like a routine holdings disclosure rather than a direct catalyst for GS shares. Goldman Sachs Discloses 3.14% Voting Stake in QIAGEN

Goldman disclosed a 3.14% voting stake in QIAGEN, but this looks like a routine holdings disclosure rather than a direct catalyst for GS shares. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs also issued several stock-rating updates on other companies, including upgrades and target hikes for names like Hilton Grand Vacations and Broadcom, which mainly underscore the strength of its research platform.

Goldman Sachs also issued several stock-rating updates on other companies, including upgrades and target hikes for names like Hilton Grand Vacations and Broadcom, which mainly underscore the strength of its research platform. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Goldman’s CEO expects entry-level hiring to “contract a little” as AI changes staffing mix are more of a long-term operating note than an immediate stock driver.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Dbs Bank raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $943.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $1,040.16 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $936.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $900.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $609.31 and a 12-month high of $1,098.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here