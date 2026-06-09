BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 195,268 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 195,268 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.7% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Broadcom were worth $311,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.8%

AVGO stock opened at $396.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.96 and a 200-day moving average of $362.43. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.11 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $485.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

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Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,464,964.64. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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