BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Shares in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 270,059 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $4,969,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.12% of Sunrun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,193,170 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $418,300,000 after purchasing an additional 288,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,663,239 shares of the energy company's stock worth $104,220,000 after purchasing an additional 205,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,169,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 62.7% in the third quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,082,234 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $54,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,092 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,946,776 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $54,221,000 after buying an additional 808,585 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Freedom Capital cut Sunrun from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $4.63 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.48.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 193,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $2,557,276.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 934,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,236.50. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 127,673 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,691,667.25. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 707,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,369,419.50. This represents a 15.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 692,786 shares of company stock valued at $9,339,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.55% of the company's stock.

Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $13.35 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $722.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.50 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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