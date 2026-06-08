BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,744 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $151.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.79 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $155. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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