BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 125,735 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 2,665.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,452 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 125,735 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.18% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $20,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley purchased 375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $805,658.84. This trade represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $126.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $122.87 and a one year high of $193.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is 34.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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