BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 41,073 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,586 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 41,073 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $93,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company's stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the company's stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $232.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $560.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26. The business's fifty day moving average is $231.98 and its 200 day moving average is $225.96. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Johnson Rice upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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