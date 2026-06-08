BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 43,826 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,041 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,826 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.07% of Hims & Hers Health worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIMS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Wells purchased 48,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,172,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 224,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,437,623.91. This trade represents a 27.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 7,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $187,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 262,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,216,232.56. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,644. Company insiders own 11.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HIMS. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $26.25 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.71, a P/E/G ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 2.37. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

Further Reading

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