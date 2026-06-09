BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,641 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 51,304 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,125,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 431.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,569,082 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $185,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333,986 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $138,477,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 177.8% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,070,100 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $171,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,364,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,016,508.58. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $752,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

See Also

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