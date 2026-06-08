BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,346 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 9,703 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the construction company's stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,941 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. VMS Asset Management Limited acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $2,817,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STRL. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price objective on Sterling Infrastructure and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Argus began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $720.67.

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Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $882.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.81. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.68. The stock's fifty day moving average is $631.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.06.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $825.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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